Haman-Aktell signed a one-year, two-way contract with Washington on Thursday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Haman-Aktell was originally drafted by Nashville in the fourth-round -- 108th overall -- in 2016. He never signed and remained in Sweden, scoring nine times and adding 27 assists in 51 games with Vaxjo AC this season. The defenseman will earn $775,000 at the NHL level and $82,500 in the AHL next season.