Lapierre was released from training camp and loaned to QMJHL Chicoutimi on Monday.

Lapierre will hope to pick up where he left off when the CHL suspended operations due to the pandemic, posting three goals and eight points in his first five games. The 18-year-old has a bright future if he can get his development back on track after dealing with neck issues in the last year, and should be squarely on the radar for those managers in dynasty formats.