Lapierre was summoned from AHL Hershey on Wednesday, according to Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network.
Lapierre was reassigned for the start of the Christmas break, and he's back with the Capitals now that it's over. The 21-year-old has two goals and five points in 14 contests with Washington while averaging 9:55 of ice time this year.
