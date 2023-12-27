Watch Now:

Lapierre was summoned from AHL Hershey on Wednesday, according to Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network.

Lapierre was reassigned for the start of the Christmas break, and he's back with the Capitals now that it's over. The 21-year-old has two goals and five points in 14 contests with Washington while averaging 9:55 of ice time this year.

