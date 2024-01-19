Lapierre tallied an assist and registered four PIM during Thursday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

The helper snapped a six-game skid for Lapierre, who also found his way to the penalty box for the first time in the 2023-24 campaign. With just seven points in 25 games, it may be difficult for the 21-year-old to secure regular playing time once Beck Malenstyn (personal) and Sonny Milano (upper body) return to the lineup.