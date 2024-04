Lapierre registered an assist and three shots during Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Sabres.

Since garnering regular playing time following the trade of Evgeny Kuznetsov to the Hurricanes, Lapierre has been a steady contributor for the Capitals with six goals and 12 points in his last 18 games. The 22-year-old is an important piece in Washington's long-term plans and his late-season success should be enough for him to earn a full-time NHL role for the 2024-25 season.