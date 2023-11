Lapierre scored a goal and two assists on three shots in the Capitals' 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

Lapierre scored the game-winning goal on a backhand on the rush to give the Capitals a 4-2 lead. He also picked up helpers on goals by Aliaksei Protas and Sonny Milano. This performance marks Lapierre's first points of the 2023-24 campaign and first multi-point game of his career. He should continue to play on the third line and second power-play unit.