Lapierre was reassigned to AHL Hershey on Saturday.

With T.J. Oshie returning from IR, Lapierre will subsequently return to the AHL. The 21-year-old forward played 11 games with the Capitals this year, tallying a goal and two assists (all coming in one game against Columbus on Nov. 18). Lapierre should be on the shortlist of callups should Washington need reinforcements later this season.