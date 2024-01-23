Lapierre was assigned to AHL Hershey on Tuesday.
In a corresponding move, Rasmus Sandin (upper body) was activated from injured reserve. Lapierre has contributed two goals, seven points and 21 shots on net in 25 NHL appearances this season.
