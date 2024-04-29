Lapierre scored a goal on two shots, added four hits and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers in Game 4.

Lapierre carved through the Rangers' defense to score in the second period, ending an 18-game goal drought. While he tied the game at 2-2, the Capitals were unable to pull ahead and ultimately lost the game and the first-round series. The 22-year-old center took some strides in 2024-25 with eight goals, 14 assists, 51 shots on net and a minus-1 rating in 51 regular-season outings as well as two points over four playoff games. Lapierre should be able to push for a full-time NHL role in 2024-25.