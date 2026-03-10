Lapierre scored a goal and recorded an assist in Monday's 7-3 win over Calgary.

Lapierre put the Capitals on the scoreboard Monday with a goal less than three minutes into regulation before he later picked up a secondary assist in the third. With the pair of points, he is up to three goals, nine assists, 48 shots on net and 37 hits across 60 games this season. While he doesn't have the high-end scoring needed for most fantasy formats, his recent run of three points over his last four games is an encouraging sign for the 24-year-old, fourth-line center moving forward.