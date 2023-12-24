Lapierre was reassigned to AHL Hershey following Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Lightning.
Lapierre played Saturday, but didn't record a point. He has five points through 14 outings this season and should remain near the top of list for call-ups when the Capitals need a forward.
