Lapierre scored a pair of goals in Monday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

Drawing into the lineup for the first time since Jan. 18, Lapierre extended Washington's lead to 5-3 early in the second period before adding a second tally later in the frame, finishing a give-and-go with Anthony Mantha. It's the first career multi-goal effort for the 22-year-old Lapierre, who now has four goals and nine points through 26 games this season. He should hang onto a bottom-six role while Nic Dowd (upper body) and T.J. Oshie (upper body) remain sidelined.