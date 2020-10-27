Lapierre signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Capitals on Tuesday.

The Capitals just selected Lapierre with the 22nd overall pick in this year's draft. The 18-year-old forward was considered by many to be a top-10 talent in this year's draft class, but his stock fell due to concerns surrounding the twisted vertebrae in his neck that were causing concussion-like symptoms. Lapierre is likely still a few years away from making the leap to the NHL, but he has 60-70 point, first-line potential, so he'll be worth a look in dynasty formats this season.