Lapierre signed a one-year, $850,000 contract with the Capitals on Saturday, per PuckPedia.

Lapierre was a restricted free agent following the conclusion of his entry-level deal. He's yet to fully establish himself at the NHL level, logging 31 points in 84 regular-season games over the last four years. He'll be in contention for a bottom-six role in training camp.

