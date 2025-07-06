Capitals' Hendrix Lapierre: Signs one-year deal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lapierre signed a one-year, $850,000 contract with the Capitals on Saturday, per PuckPedia.
Lapierre was a restricted free agent following the conclusion of his entry-level deal. He's yet to fully establish himself at the NHL level, logging 31 points in 84 regular-season games over the last four years. He'll be in contention for a bottom-six role in training camp.
More News
-
Capitals' Hendrix Lapierre: Sent down Sunday•
-
Capitals' Hendrix Lapierre: Dishes helper•
-
Capitals' Hendrix Lapierre: Nabs assist on home ice•
-
Capitals' Hendrix Lapierre: Adds assist Saturday•
-
Capitals' Hendrix Lapierre: Supplies helper Saturday•
-
Capitals' Hendrix Lapierre: Gathers assist in loss•