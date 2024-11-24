Lapierre managed an assist in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Devils.

Lapierre assisted on a Matt Roy goal in the first period. The Capitals have played 11 times in November, and Lapierre has been a scratch four times, so it doesn't look like he has the full trust of head coach Spencer Carbery. He was in the lineup over Jakub Vrana in Saturday's game -- part of the issue with Lapierre's play in 2024-25 has been his 35.8 percent win rate at the faceoff dot, but he won't be needed as a center following the Capitals' trade for Lars Eller. Lapierre has three assists, 13 shots on net, nine blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 14 appearances, and his path to more playing time may come as a middle-six winger.