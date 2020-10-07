Lapierre was drafted 22nd overall by the Capitals at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Tuesday.

Lapierre is the ultimate risk-reward player and could be the steal of the draft. He was a top player at 16. He was the rookie-of-the-year in the QMJHL in 2018-19 and had one of the best Hlinka-Gretzky tourneys ever in the fall of 2019. But then Lapierre was diagnosed with what was believed to be his third concussion in a 10-month span, and the slick playmaker saw just 19 games in his draft year. His stock subsequently plummeted, but the injuries ended up being twisted vertebrae in his neck that mimicked concussion-like symptoms, and he's apparently healthy now. Lapierre's skills are hard to assess, but if he can overcome the hesitancy from so many injuries, Lapierre's exceptional offensive skills could make him a 60-70-point, first-line guy. The Caps may have just gotten themselves a top-10 talent at No. 22.