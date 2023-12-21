Lapierre produced a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Islanders.

The 2020 first-round pick opened the scoring midway through the first period by ripping a one-timer past Semyon Varlamov from the slot. Lapierre has been bouncing between the AHL and NHL rosters this season, and while he has two multi-point performances in his last eight games for Washington, the 21-year-old was held scoreless in the other six. Lapierre saw a team-low 9:00 of ice time Wednesday, but he could earn a more consistent shift as the Caps juggle a number of injuries to their forward ranks.