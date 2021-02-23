Lundqvist returned to the ice for the first time since undergoing open heart surgery Tuesday, Jim Cerny of Sporting News reports.

Lundqvist won't be available this season, but it's nonetheless encouraging to see King Henrik back on the ice less than two months after undergoing open heart surgery. The veteran backstop will be an unrestricted free agent following the 2020-21 campaign, and at this point it isn't clear if he's planning on playing in 2021-22.