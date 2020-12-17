Lundqvist has been diagnosed with a heart condition that will force him sit out the entire 2020-21 campaign, he posted on social media Thursday.

Lundqvist was preparing to play his first season outside the Big Apple after signing a one-year deal with the Capitals. King Henrik was slated to enter the season as the No. 2 option behind Ilya Samsonov (undisclosed) but would have provided the club with some important veteran security during an abridged season that may include plenty of back-to-backs. The world-class netminder should be expected to spend the year on long-term injured reserve while Vitek Vanecek and Pheonix Copley compete for the backup job. Lundqvist was clear not to say he was retiring, so he could return for the 2021-22 season.