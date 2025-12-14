Rybinski scored a goal and added an assist in AHL Hershey's 4-0 win over Charlotte on Saturday.

Rybinski is doing alright with three goals, 13 points and a plus-3 rating over 21 appearances this season. He's earned five points over his last six outings. While the offense is decent, the 24-year-old doesn't appear to be in immediate contention for a call-up should the Capitals need to add reinforcements to the NHL roster.