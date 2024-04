Shepard was recalled from AHL Hershey on Thursday.

Shepard has a 2-1-1 record, 3.18 GAA and .894 save percentage in four appearances with Washington this season. Darcy Kuemper tweaked something during Wednesday's practice, per Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press, and while that might not lead to Kuemper missing time, Shepard was summoned for precautionary reasons.