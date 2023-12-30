Shepard will start in Saturday's home game versus Nashville, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Shepard was recalled from AHL Hershey on Saturday because Charlie Lindgren is dealing with an upper-body injury. Darcy Kuemper, who stopped 24 of 29 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Islanders on Friday, will serve as the backup goaltender versus the Predators. Shepard is 2-0-0 with a 2.50 GAA and a .915 save percentage in two contests with Washington this season. The Predators have lost their last three games while scoring just eight goals, so this is a favorable matchup for the 28-year-old goaltender.