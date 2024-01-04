Shepard made 22 saves in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to New Jersey.

The Capitals came back once to tie the game at 3-3 late in the second period, but Shepard had plenty of traffic in front of him during the final 20-plus minutes and wound up allowing three more goals on just nine shots down the stretch. Since being recalled from AHL Hershey last week, the 28-year-old netminder has gone 0-1-1 in two starts while giving up eight goals on 64 shots, but both outings came on the second half of back-to-back sets. Darcy Kuemper figures to see the bulk of the work while Charlie Lindgren (upper body) is on IR.