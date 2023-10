Shepard was sent down to AHL Hershey on Saturday, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

With Charlie Lindgren (back) expected to return as Darcy Kuemper's backup Sunday, Shepard will head back to AHL Hershey. The 27-year-old Shepard made one start for Washington this year, allowing four goals on 22 shots in a 6-4 win over the Devils.