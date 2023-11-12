Shepard made 36 saves in a 4-1 win over the Islanders on Saturday.

It was his first start of the season since Oct. 25, and he played lights-out hockey. Shepard made some incredible saves, and his mates laid it on the line for him, too -- they blocked 32 shots compared to just 11 for the Isles. The goal that got past him came in the last minute of the first frame when Shepard got out of position and Alexander Romanov buried the puck into an empty net. Shepard remains third on the Caps' depth chart and will stay with the club until Darcy Kuemper (undisclosed) returns.