Shepard made 19 saves in Saturday's 7-0 loss to the Blue Jackets.

With Washington having the top seed in the Eastern Conference locked up and resting both Alex Ovechkin and Charlie Lindgren ahead of the playoffs, Shepard didn't get a lot of help against a Columbus squad fighting for its life. It was the first NHL appearance of the season for the 29-year-old netminder, and while Lindgren will likely get the nod Sunday in a rematch with the Jackets, Shepard could be between the pipes for one of the Caps' two remaining regular-season games next week, Tuesday against the Islanders or Thursday against the Penguins.