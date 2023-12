Shepard allowed two goals on 36 shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Predators.

Shepard made plenty of strong saves in regulation and overtime, but Gustav Nyquist and Ryan O'Reilly put pucks past him in the shootout. The 28-year-old Shepard has not been defeated in regulation this season, going 2-0-1 with seven goals allowed on 95 shots across his three appearances. He'll likely serve as Darcy Kuemper's backup for as long as Charlie Lindgren (upper body) is out.