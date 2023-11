Shepard was called up from AHL Hershey on Friday, according to Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press.

Shepard made his NHL debut Oct. 25, stopping 18 of 22 shots in a 6-4 win over New Jersey. He was sent back to the minors three days later and has gone 4-1-0 with a 2.35 GAA and .910 save percentage at the AHL level.