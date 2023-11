Shepard was reassigned to AHL Hershey on Tuesday, according to Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network.

Darcy Kuemper (undisclosed) will be Charlie Lindgren's backup in Tuesday's contest versus Vegas, so Shepard will return to the minors. The 28-year-old Shepard has won both of his NHL starts this season, stopping 54 of 59 shots.