Shepard was sent down to AHL Hershey on Sunday.

Shepard was excellent Sunday against the Islanders, stopping 36 of 37 shots in a win. However, the 28-year-old netminder will return to the AHL, indicating Darcy Kuemper (undisclosed) should be ready to go before Washington's next game vs. Vegas. Shepard won both of his two starts with the Capitals this season, allowing five goals on 59 shots.