Shepard was reassigned to AHL Hershey on Tuesday.

Shepard saw action in four games while on the NHL roster, posting a 2-1-1 record, 3.18 GAA and .894 save percentage. With Charlie Lindgren (upper body) coming off injured reserve in a corresponding move, the figures to spend the rest of the 2023-24 campaign in the minors, barring another goalie injury in Washington.