Shepard was sent down to AHL Hershey on Friday, according to PuckPedia.

Shepard was up with the Caps due to Darcy Kuemper's (illness) unavailability against Pittsburgh on Thursday. Still, starter Charlie Lindgren has been linked to a move ahead of Friday's trade deadline, which would open up a roster spot for Shepard. The 28-year-old has played four games for the Capitals this year, recording a .894 save percentage and a 2-1-1 record.