Shepard is set to start at home against New Jersey on Wednesday, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Shepard stopped 34 of 36 shots in a 3-2 shootout loss to Nashville in his last start Saturday. He's 2-0-1 with a 2.27 GAA and a .926 save percentage in three outings in 2023-24. The Devils are a difficult assignment, ranking seventh offensively this year with 3.46 goals per game.