Shepard signed a two-year, two-way contract worth $1.55 million with the Capitals on Saturday, per CapFriendly.

Shepard has yet to make his NHL debut after spending the last three years in the Capitals' organization, primarily with AHL Hershey. He played in 33 games with Hershey in 2022-23, logging a 2.18 GAA and a .916 save percentage. Washington has Darcy Kuemper and Charlie Lindgren on the NHL roster, so Shepard is likely to again see the bulk of his playing time in the minors.