Shepard was called up from AHL Hershey on Saturday.

Shepard has a 2.66 GAA and an .898 save percentage in 10 outings with Hershey this year. He also has a 2-0-0 record, 2.50 GAA and .915 save percentage in two contests with Washington. Darcy Kuemper is expected to start in Saturday's road game against Vegas, but Shepard could suit up as the backup goalie after Charlie Lindgren missed the morning skate for maintenance reasons.