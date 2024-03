Shepard was summoned from AHL Hershey on Thursday.

Shepard has a 3.19 GAA and an .894 save percentage in four contests with Washington this season. He also has posted a 2.00 GAA and a .919 save percentage in 26 outings with Hershey. Shepard's up with the big club because Darcy Kuemper might miss Thursday's game against Pittsburgh due to an illness.