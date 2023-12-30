Shepard was summoned from AHL Hershey on Saturday.

Shepard has a 2.28 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 16 contests with Hershey this year. He also has appeared in two games with Washington, providing a 2-0-0 record, 2.50 GAA and .915 save percentage. Charlie Lindgren left Friday's 5-1 loss to the Islanders because of an upper-body injury, which is presumably why Shepard was recalled. Darcy Kuemper entered that contest, stopping 24 of 29 shots in 53:14 of ice time, so there's a chance Washington might start Shepard for Saturday's home game against Nashville rather than make Kuemper play for the second straight night.