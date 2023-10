Shepard stopped 18 of 22 shots in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Devils.

It wasn't pretty -- the Devils rattled off four goals in a span of 5:30 during the second period -- but Shepard won his NHL debut. The 27-year-old is likely to be the Capitals' backup while Charlie Lindgren (upper body) is out of action. Shepard probably won't see much action, as the Capitals don't have a back-to-back over the next week, allowing Darcy Kuemper to handle a majority of the work.