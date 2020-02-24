The Capitals acquired Kovalchuk from the Canadiens in exchange for a 2020 third-round pick.

Kovalchuk found new life in Montreal after he was released by the Kings earlier this season. In 22 games with the Canadiens, he tallied six goals and 13 points with a plus-6 rating. The 36-year-old winger will likely skate in a middle-six role with the Capitals.