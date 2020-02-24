Capitals' Ilya Kovalchuk: Dealt to D.C.
The Capitals acquired Kovalchuk from the Canadiens in exchange for a 2020 third-round pick.
Kovalchuk found new life in Montreal after he was released by the Kings earlier this season. In 22 games with the Canadiens, he tallied six goals and 13 points with a plus-6 rating. The 36-year-old winger will likely skate in a middle-six role with the Capitals.
More News
-
Canadiens' Ilya Kovalchuk: Extends pointless streak•
-
Canadiens' Ilya Kovalchuk: Buries OT winner versus Leafs•
-
Canadiens' Ilya Kovalchuk: Adds assist in loss•
-
Canadiens' Ilya Kovalchuk: New line, no problem•
-
Canadiens' Ilya Kovalchuk: Eight points in eight games as Hab•
-
Canadiens' Ilya Kovalchuk: Scores twice in win over Flyers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.