Kovalchuk scored his first goal as a member of the Capitals and added an assist in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Kovalchuk was in on Washington's first two goals in this back-and-forth affair, assisting on Carl Hagelin's tally in the opening frame before adding a goal of his own in the second period. He's being deployed in a third-line role and skating on the second power-play unit, so Kovalchuk is more of a complementary piece on his new team after taking on a leading role during his brief stint in Montreal.