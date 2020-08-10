Kovalchuk tallied an assist while logging 11:11 of ice time during Sunday's 2-1 round robin win over the Bruins.
The helper is Kovalchuk's first point of the postseason -- adding four shots and six hits in three games during the round robin portion. The eventual return of Lars Eller (personal) should help the 37-year-old get more chances at even-strength moving forward, but the lack of a larger offensive role keeps his fantasy value in playoff formats fairly limited.
