Protas scored a goal and added an assist in AHL Hershey's 5-2 win over Cleveland on Thursday.

Protas seems to be finding his way in the AHL now, as he has four goals and three assists during a four-game point streak. For the season, he's up to six tallies and 12 points over 15 outings, including five multi-point efforts. The 19-year-old winger will likely get at least all of 2025-26 to adjust to the professional ranks, but he could be a challenger for an NHL job in a year or two.