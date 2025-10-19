Protas scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in AHL Hershey's 5-1 win over Springfield on Saturday.

These were Protas' first two points in three games at the AHL level. He's underaged for the level as a 19-year-old Belarus native, so some growing pains should be expected. Protas was a third-round pick of the Capitals in 2024, and will be looking to follow in the footsteps of his brother Aliaksei, who has established himself as a reliable two-way forward at the NHL level.