Protas was the 75th overall pick by the Capitals in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Protas joins his brother, Aliaksei, in the Washington system. The two play a very similar game. Ilya is 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds. Like his brother, Protas has below-average foot speed, and his game lacks pace, but he's a creative playmaker with a good shot. Aliaksei, a third-round pick in 2019, has developed into a solid depth regular for Washington. The Caps would almost certainly sign off on a similar outcome for Ilya.