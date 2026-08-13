Capitals' Ilya Protas: Likely to take on full-time role

Protas will likely take on a full-time role for the Capitals during the 2026-27 campaign, Tony Ferrari of The Hockey News reports.

Protas was productive for AHL Hershey last year, recording 29 goals, 37 assists and 40 PIM across 69 regular-season appearances. He was rewarded with a late-season call-up, and he generated a goal, three assists, two blocked shots and two PIM while averaging 15:54 of ice time across four appearances with the Capitals, marking his first taste of NHL action. Following his brief stint with Washington last year, Protas should have the opportunity to carve out regular playing time in the NHL during the 2026-27 campaign.