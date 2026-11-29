Protas scored a goal on his lone shot in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Protas wasted little time getting Washington on the scoresheet, converting a rebound just 32 seconds into the contest. The young forward is up to three goals on the season, and his deployment alongside the red-hot Ryan Leonard, coupled with meaningful power-play opportunities, makes him an intriguing player to monitor in deeper fantasy formats. That said, his limited production in front of the net and middle-six role suggests he's not a player to target in standard formats just yet.