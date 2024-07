Protas penned a three-year, entry-level contract with the Capitals on Saturday, per CapFriendly.

Washington took Protas with the No. 75 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. He had 14 goals and 37 assists in 61 games with Des Moines of the USHL in 2023-24. Protas could play another season with the Buccaneers or head to OHL Windsor for the 2024-25 campaign after getting a taste of the NHL at training camp with the Capitals.