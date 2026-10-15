Protas notched two assists, including one on the power play, and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Canadiens.

Protas picked up his first career power-play point when he set up Ivan Miroshnichenko's goal late in the first period. While he's yet to score a goal of his own in 2026-27, Protas has four helpers, five shots on net, four blocked shots, two hits and a minus-1 rating over seven appearances. The 20-year-old looks set to maintain his place in the lineup as a top-nine forward.