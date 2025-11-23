Protas scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Hershey's 5-3 loss to Cleveland on Saturday.

Protas is taking off with five goals and five assists during his five-game point streak. He's up to seven goals and eight helpers through 16 outings overall. Protas has been explosive at times with six multi-point efforts, and while he still needs a bit more consistency, his offensive talent is already evident early in his AHL career.