Samsonov allowed five goals on 34 shots but picked ended up on the right side of a 6-5 shootout win over the Canucks on Friday.

Samsonov allowed three goals in the second period, making it seem like the game was out of reach. The Capitals then rallied, and Samsonov stopped two out of three shootout attempts to secure the victory. The 22-year-old's worst start of the year still saw him improve to 4-1-0 with 12 goals allowed in five appearances. The Capitals wrap up their road trip Tuesday in Toronto.